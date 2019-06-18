The J partnership provides free ACT, SAT practice testing

The Valley of the Sun JCC has partnered with The Princeton Review to offer free ACT and SAT practice tests at The J.

Jay Jacobs

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Princeton Review and help provide ‘our kids’ with the opportunity to take their education to the next level hopefully at the school of their choice,” Jay Jacobs, CEO of The J, said in a prepared statement.

In addition to the free practice tests, J members save $300 on all test preparation courses and tutoring. Courses and practice tests will be offered at The J over the summer, but the savings and free testing applies to all locations throughout the Valley and online as well, according to a press release.

“It is our goal to help as many students as possible to excel on the ACT and SAT tests and we are pleased to partner with The J to offer the community discounts on course tuition and tutoring, as well as providing free practice tests,” Cathy Williams, outreach manager for The Princeton Review, said in a prepared statement.

To see all upcoming course and practice test offerings, and to register, visit princetonreview.com/vosjcc.

The J is in Scottsdale at 12701 N Scottsdale Road.

