The J seeks local photographs to create community mural

The Valley of the Sun JCC in Scottsdale is celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary by creating and displaying a community mural.
People of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to submit their photos and memories to be included.
“The J is excited to create a mural to truly represent community and it’s passion for Israel with photographs, personal thoughts and a bit of Israel’s history over the last 70 years. We invite everyone to be a part of it by submitting their photos and favorite memories by March 16,” Kim Subrin, COO, said in a prepared statement.
“As someone who has been to Israel six times, I can say that every time I step off the plane in Tel Aviv, I am amazed that I instantly feel at home. Each trip brings new experiences and allows me to see Israel through a new lens.”
Submitted photos and memories will be combined with interesting historical facts to create a mural which will be on display in The J’s lobby April 8-30, according to a press release.
Members of the community are invited to submit their photos and memories by March 16 at vosjcc.org/israelmural.
