The J seeks local photographs to create community mural

Feb 14th, 2018 Comments:

Valley of the Sun JCC Chief Operating Officer Kim Subrin in Israel. (submitted photo)

The Valley of the Sun JCC in Scottsdale is celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary by creating and displaying a community mural.

People of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to submit their photos and memories to be included.

“The J is excited to create a mural to truly represent community and it’s passion for Israel with photographs, personal thoughts and a bit of Israel’s history over the last 70 years. We invite everyone to be a part of it by submitting their photos and favorite memories by March 16,” Kim Subrin, COO, said in a prepared statement.

“As someone who has been to Israel six times, I can say that every time I step off the plane in Tel Aviv, I am amazed that I instantly feel at home.  Each trip brings new experiences and allows me to see Israel through a new lens.”

Submitted photos and memories will be combined with interesting historical facts to create a mural which will be on display in The J’s lobby April 8-30, according to a press release.

Members of the community are invited to submit their photos and memories by March 16 at vosjcc.org/israelmural.

