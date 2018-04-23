The Lash Professional announces beauty scholarship

A Scottsdale business is giving back to the community with an academic scholarship opportunity for studying aestheticians and cosmetologists.
The Lash Professional provides industry and award-winning education through training courses to beauty professionals interested in expanding their knowledge about eyelash extensions.
The Lash Professional has announced a new quarterly scholarship opportunity for current and prospective beauty professionals enrolled in training courses held at The Lash Professional headquarters in Scottsdale, according to a press release.
This scholarship is valued at $995 to cover the cost of one eyelash extension training course.
Offered training courses include the Classic Eyelash Extension Training or Volume Lash Training for continuing education in the cosmetology industry. Courses offer students a two-day hands-on certificate training program with a curriculum focused on lash application, health and safety, fill procedures, aftercare, removal process, as well as marketing and retail tips.
The educational training courses come equipped with an extensive illustrated manual of over 100 pages and a complementary master lash artist kit valued over $500, the press release stated.
Applicants of the Lash Professional Scholarship Program must be currently enrolled in beauty school and submit a two-minute video that describes the student’s professional and personal mission in the beauty industry. Videos must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on deadline date to be considered for a specific quarter. Quarterly deadlines for the scholarship are:
- Quarter 1 Deadline: Dec. 31
- Quarter 2 Deadline: March 31
- Quarter 3 Deadline: June 30
- Quarter 4 Deadline: Sept. 30
Late submissions after the quarterly deadline will be considered for the following quarter.
The scholarship program is administered by the Lash Professional and awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender, disability or national origin.
Courses at held at The Lash Professional Arizona headquarters at 7374 E. Scottsdale Mall, suite 3000.
Visit https://www.thelashprofessional.com/lash-extension-classes/scholarships for more information.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.