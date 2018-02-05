The Outpost receives CUP approval for north Scottsdale gas station

Scottsdale City Council approved a conditional use permit for a new gas station on the Outpost site near Troon North in north Scottsdale.
The city’s elected officials voted 5-2 on Jan. 23, accepting that criteria has been met to grant a CUP for a gas station on 2.25 acres of an 8.6 acre site at 8738 E. Dynamite Blvd.
Councilmembers Guy Phillips and Kathy Littlefield were the dissenting votes.
In association with a major General Plan amendment case and a zoning district map, the CUP allows the applicant to develop a gas station and convenience store in conformance with the approved project site plan.
At the corner of Dynamite Boulevard and Pima Road, the project site is designated as commercial land use by the General Plan Land Use Element. According to a city staff report, the General Plan describes the commercial land use designation as areas that provide a variety of goods and services to the residents in the area.
The property is also within the Desert Foothills Character Area boundary, which sets out to preserve natural and visual qualities of the desert by using design, construction techniques and building materials that are sensitive to the environment.
Councilwoman Littlefield cited concerns from northern Scottsdale residents, whom she says do not want this project. However, city staff says no public comment was received prior to the city council meeting.
CUPs may be granted only when expressly permitted after the Planning Commission has made a recommendation and city council has found the applicant meets the criteria. Criteria includes not affecting public health, safety or welfare and characteristics match others in the area.
Scottsdale Planning Commission heard this case on Dec. 13, 2017, and recommended approval with a 7-0 vote.
The CUP addresses only a portion of the project, as the permit is required in order to move forward with the site plan development, Senior Planner Jesus Murillo explained to city council on Jan. 23.
The current site plan proposes 5,500 square feet of gross floor area for a general store, 7,000 square feet of unconditioned space for the gas station canopy and nine gas pump stations.
Stipulations from the approved rezoning case have been carried through to this application, the city staff report states. The stipulations include:
- Dedicating and providing a 100-foot scenic corridor easements on both of the sites frontages; and
- Providing and constructing a trail and multi-use path within the scenic corridor areas to promote a continuous trail system which connects the local neighborhoods to each other.
The Outpost’s CUP appeared on the council’s consent agenda, but was pulled for discussion by Councilwoman Littlefield.
“The reason I wanted this pulled is because when this originally came before us for consideration and approval the council added a great number of different stipulations to this approval,” Ms. Littlefield explained. “A lot of conditions, conditional uses, ways to do things, ways to not do things — I wanted to make sure all of those were included in every single one of these use permits that came through.”
Mr. Murillo reassured the city council that all stipulations agreed upon formally were applied in this application.
“Originally staff had written up stipulations to include them within the body, then we thought to not make any mistakes we just stipulated to the original stipulations — so everything carried over exactly as council approved,” Mr. Murillo explained during his Jan. 23 presentation.
Mr. Murillo says staff’s analysis found that all the gas station information and criteria has been met.
“This is still, by the way, not wanted by the people up north,” Ms. Littlefield said. “You may not have heard from them, but I have. They haven’t been as vocal this time. They still do not feel this is an appropriate use of that land.”
Scottsdale also has certain zoning considerations, which requires properties within environmentally sensitive lands and foothills overlay to limit their lighting.
“None of those fixtures can be seen off-site,” Mr. Murillo explained.
“Any additional signage they’d like to propose, that has to go through Development Review Board for additional ‘scrutiny’ if you will, to make sure all those requirements are met. As far as building lighting, canopy lighting, the actual fixtures will not be seen off-site.”
