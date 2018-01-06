The Scottsdale Independent offers its lead stories of 2017

The Scottsdale Independent newspaper covered the topics that mattered to political and school board aficionados, the purveyors of affluence and the working men and women of Scottsdale in calendar year 2017.
From Saguaro High School’s football program etching itself in Arizona history to swirling allegations and consternation at the Scottsdale Unified School District following the procurement of bond dollars, the Independent lead coverage on both digital and print fronts.
The ramifications of the opioid epidemic — from identifying the problem to understanding the transition to sobriety — and a better understanding of the level of mental health struggles provided the backbone to daily coverage offered by the Independent in 2017.
A better understanding of the cost of municipal consultation and a continued resident battle cry that has reshaped a proposed desert-appreciation venue played significant roles in meaningful local journalism that matters to local residents.
The Top 10 stories of 2017 as determined by the staff of the Scottsdale Independent:
1. 4A state championship: Saguaro makes
history with five championships in a row
For the length of the 2017 season, winning five state championship was on the mind of the Saguaro High School football team.
Accomplishing that feat would mean the Sabercats would become the first team to do that in Arizona history.
On a mostly cloudy Saturday, Dec. 2 in Tucson, in a stadium that has had many top University of Arizona football moments, the Sabercats made their own history and won their fifth consecutive title.
Not only did they win five straight but they won their 11th overall title and 10th since 2006 all with a 28–7 win over Salpointe Catholic High School.
Throughout the season, many in the Saguaro community referred to this season as the “Drive for Five.”
Now that the Sabercats have reached that peak, Head Coach Jason Mohns said he’s had a lot of time to think about winning five in a row and it’s been humbling for him.
“When you take a step back, it’s hard to do,” he said after the game. “We’ve beat a lot of really good, very deserving teams over the course of the last five years and we just kept finding a way to do it.”
2. Scottsdale Schools internal review
claims district procurement process OK
The Scottsdale Unified School District has little-to-no evidence of wrongdoing in their procurement practices, attorney Susan Segal told district leaders in late December.
Following a two-hour executive session — the latest of many other private meetings held in the past week — the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board waved its rights to attorney-client privileges to allow Ms. Segal to present her findings of an internal investigation to the public.
Ms. Segal, a partner at local law firm Gust Rosenfeld, was hired to perform an internal review into the district’s procurement practices after myriad allegations and questions surfaced.
Throughout the course of January 2016 until now, a series of events led to the community questioning the ethics of their district leaders. The straw that broke the camel’s back came in November when Paradise Valley resident Loyd Eskildson wrote a guest commentary in the Scottsdale Independent unearthing documents showing hired professional Brian Robichaux had been convicted of theft, a class 2 felony in Arizona in 1998.
Mr. Robichaux, former president of Phoenix-based Hunt & Caraway Architects, had been most-recently hired by the district to design elementary schools after approval of a $229 million bond last November. Hunt & Caraway has been involved with other district projects including athletic field improvements at three high schools.
Ms. Segal’s review found two of the district’s Construction Manager-at-Risk procurements did not follow Arizona Procurement Code as it didn’t have a registered architect on the committee. Evidence also suggested Hunt & Caraway was overcharging the district for its services.
The Arizona Attorney General’s office confirmed its involvement in an investigation looking into the business practices of the Scottsdale Unified School District, but cited its policy to not discuss ongoing investigations during a Nov. 29 phone interview with the Independent.
3. You are not alone: despite taboo
suicide plays role in everyday lives of Americans
Last month alone more than 400 Americans under the age of 25 chose to end their lives.
Suicide was the second leading cause of death for young Americans between the ages of 10 and 24 in 2015, with an increase of more than 150 percent since 1981 for ages 10-14.
Maricopa County recorded 683 suicide deaths in 2016. The youngest suicide recorded was age 9. Arizona is seeing a 60 percent increase in its suicide rate compared to the rest of the country.
“If there was a virus or bacteria taking 100 of our youth each week, what would be happening? You would hear about this virus on the radio. Nightly news broadcasts would be covering the topic extensively,” said The Jason Foundation Director of Business Development and Public Relations Brett Marciel in a Nov. 16 statement.
“We would have legislators coming out to talk about what we can do to stop this virus that just took 100-plus lives this week.”
Numbers show, on average, about 113 suicides occur weekly in the United States of America.
4. Power of the people: referendum
pursuit halts Scottsdale Desert EDGE proposal
Scottsdale City Council has stumbled to the realization the outcome of a citizen petition filed by Mark Stuart in December 2016 has the opportunity to shape any and all future discussions regarding the construction of a desert-appreciation venue at the Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
Scottsdale City Council Monday, Nov. 6, amongst a bevy of other considerations, has instructed city staff to “provide time for the citizen initiative petition process to be completed before moving froward” with any and all formal actions regarding the construction of what was first coined “the Desert Discovery Center,” but now envisaged as “the Desert EDGE.”
Proponents of the Desert EDGE say the Preserve itself is not enough for visitors to appreciate the McDowell Sonoran Preserve while detractors say the proposed facility is nothing more than a pet project for a handful of the community’s elite.
Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale unveiled its plan for a proposed desert-appreciation venue July 31. Located on less than six acres just south of the established Gateway trailhead, the center includes a series of structures coined “pavilions” and might cost somewhere between $61.2 and $68.2 million to build.
The Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale has also announced a formal partnership with the Global Drylands Institute at Arizona State University, but while ASU has committed to providing staff and setting up its Drylands Institute in Scottsdale — which would include scientific apparatus, proponents say — no funding will be provided by the university.
5. Scottsdale begins to come to
terms with underlying local opioid epidemic
About every other day the Scottsdale Fire Department is administering the drug Narcan to a human being in the hopes of reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.
Records show the Scottsdale Fire Department has administered Narcan — a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose — 486 times from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016, which equates to the drug being used by first responders about once every 1.5 days.
Both Scottsdale police and fire officials contend the No. 1 issue that has created this narcotic epidemic: the over-prescription of opioids by medical doctors trying to help those claiming to be suffering from pain.
An opioid — pills with names including oxycontin, hydrocodone, percocet and tramadol are apart of the opiate and opioid family — is an opium-like compound that binds to one or more of the three opioid receptors of the body meant to alleviate pain.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows in 2016, 790 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses, which is an average of about two people a day. Arizona health officials contends the 2016 count of opioid-related deaths is a 74 percent increase over the past four years.
Of the 486 times Narcan was used in the city of Scottsdale only 117 of them are listed as effective, according to Scottsdale fire officials. In addition, numbers show that 26 Scottsdale residents died due to an opioid overdose in calendar year 2015.
6. Records reveal the lucrative
nature of local municipal consultation
Over the last three fiscal years both the city of Scottsdale and Town of Paradise Valley have spent millions on expert opinions.
One member of Scottsdale City Council believes the city relies much too heavily on the opinions of outside consultants, whereas many in the Town of Paradise Valley believe high-priced consultants are way of life for a town with limited government and staff.
Independent Newsmedia requested all records of payments for consultant services for any municipal projects over the last three fiscal years at both the city of Scottsdale and the Town of Paradise Valley.
The request garnered receipts of hundreds of payments made for myriad projects ranging from roadway studies and recreational pathways to IT strategic plans and signage considerations.
Not included were outside legal fees paid by either municipality when claims against the municipality exceed the abilities of in-house legal representation and, most notably, in Scottsdale nothing regarding consultant services for the controversial Desert Discovery Center.
Over the last three fiscal years, and during the current fiscal year, the Town of Paradise Valley — a community of about 13,000 residents — has paid outside consultants $3,010,433, records show.
Over the last three fiscal years, the city of Scottsdale — a community of about 225,000 residents, has paid a total of $1,993,293 to outside consultants, records show.
7. Scottsdale dips into sober home
regulations through new spacing requirements
As the opioid epidemic tightens its grip on the nation’s beleaguered, an unintended consequence of the road to recovery is hitting a little too close to home for some.
Over the last decade the undertones of American drug addiction — the friend who pops the occasional pill or the buddy who has one too many at the bar — have matured into a phenomena that doesn’t discriminate against any socioeconomic background.
What was once believed to be the strife of the inner-city is now a fact of life for both the down-trodden and the affluent. Meanwhile, the effort to gain sobriety has become, at times, a segmented and transitional enterprise.
The burgeoning substance abuse recovery market has created a niche business model: the sober-living facility.
A sober-living facility, or sober home, as classified by both state and federal guidelines, seeks to help drug and alcohol addicts achieve sobriety and reintegrate into society at large.
But some in Scottsdale say new zoning codes adopted don’t go far enough — while others say new rules adopted in various municipalities could be a violation of Fair Housing laws.
8. Downtown Scottsdale 2.0
analysis describes future possibilities
Life in Scottsdale is evolving — especially in the ways Millennials go about leading their day-to-day lives — and city officials are aiming to plan for the future by determining what could best serve the municipality in 20 to 30 years.
About 50 people attended an early morning meeting May 3 to hear about the findings of Downtown Scottsdale 2.0 — a 10-month long study aiming to plan the future of downtown and Old Town Scottsdale. Born out of a five-year strategic plan for the city’s tourism and events department, Scottsdale 2.0 was a concept created in year one of the plan.
About 8:30 a.m. community members met in the Community Design Studio for the first of three full-to-capacity community presentations about the study first initiated May 2016.
Lead by CSL International Principal John Kaatz, ideas were presented and brainstorming ensued inside a colorfully painted room inside the design studio, 7506 E. Indian School Road. The two-hour conversation explained a year-old process of looking at communities around the world, and talking to tourism experts including 50 travel writers.
The study includes an economic and planning analysis of the city’s downtown area, focusing on maximizing economic performance and enhancing a desirable, vibrant downtown, according to the city’s website.
Ultimately, Downtown Scottsdale 2.0 aims to provide a longterm sustainable environment that will attract multiple generations of visitors and an additional downtown residential population.
9. Bucking the trend: Scottsdale Fashion
Square eyes million-dollar expansion
While retail stores and shopping malls throughout the nation struggle to survive and remain relevant, the owners of Scottsdale Fashion Square are seeking approval for changes they say will ensure the popular mall’s future remains strong and vital.
Lauded by many as one of the most popular shopping destinations in the country, Scottsdale Fashion Square is home to hundreds of retail shops from Forever 21 and Dick’s Sporting Goods, to Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton.
Most important to city officials: The mall is one of the highest sales tax generators in the city of Scottsdale.
Macerich, a California-based developer of retail commercial space, is seeking approval from municipal leaders to expand the mall’s brick-and-mortar footprint along Highland Avenue in downtown Scottsdale.
During its June 28 meeting, the Scottsdale Planning Commission recommended approval of the pursued expansion of Fashion Square. The vote was unanimous, although two commission members — Ali Fakih and Prescott Smith — were forced to recuse themselves due to a conflict of interest, records show.
Sitting on the northwest corner of Camelback and Scottsdale roads and surrounded by several other retail shops, office buildings and restaurants is the shopping mecca community leaders say generates over $10 million a year — about 7 percent — of total city sales tax remits.
10. Coronado Success Initiative
begins to bear fruit at Scottsdale Schools
The school year is nearing its halfway point and Coronado High School’s students and faculty members appear to be adjusting to the number of changes that have come with the Coronado Success Initiative.
During a Tuesday, Dec. 12 Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting district officials presented an update on the schoolwide initiative that overhauled the campus at 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
Last spring information presented by district leadership and Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell pointed to an underperforming school with few college-or career-ready students.
Principal Christopher Gilmore says his students aren’t just meeting their new expectations, but exceeding them.
“You raise the bar for the students, or you put that challenge in front of students, and they’re going to take it,” Mr. Gilmore said in a Dec. 13 phone interview. “You give them that opportunity, that time, that mentorship and that guidance.”
The school has two-thirds new staff — about 40 of 60 people — including a new principal at the helm.
Mr. Gilmore hit the ground running at Coronado, beginning work months before the school year began. The hard work is paying off, school officials content.
Just weeks before winter break begins, all 228 seniors have filled out at least one college application, Dr. Amy Fuller told the Governing Board on Dec. 12. More Coronado seniors are applying to the three big in-state universities this year, also, Mr. Gilmore pointed out.
Numbers provided by the principal show that 93 students have applied to ASU, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona as of Dec. 1, compared to 57 at the same time last year.
Additionally, the school has set a new district record notching the most graduates, 91, from Arizona State University’s American Dream Academy. The academy is a parent-centered, eight-week program offered through ASU at various schools throughout the Valley.
Overall, the focus at Coronado is personal and academic growth for its students, Dr. Fuller noted.
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com