Theatre Artists Studio opens newest production ‘RED’

Theatre Artists Studio, 4848 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale, presents a play about the purpose of art entitled “RED,”with performances March 2-25.
Theatre Artists Studio presents John Logan’s “RED,” a drama said to have power, passion and intellect while embracing a love for the meaning and purpose of art, according to a press release.
The play shows master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko commissioned to do a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant, the “biggest commission in the history of modern art.” In the two years that follow, he works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery until the assistant gains the confidence to challenge him, the release detailed.
Produced and directed by Studio Artistic Director Carol MacLeod, the play features Studio member Michael Fleck as Rothko and guest artist Quinn Johnson as Ken.
Theatre Artists Studio has a mission to “create extraordinary theatre in a collaborative environment that engages audiences, educates our community and explores the capacity for creative expression in each and every individual,” the release noted.
Tickets are $25 for general admission; $20 for groups of 10 or more, seniors age 65 and up and members of the military; and $15 for students age 25 and younger.
Call the Box Office at 602-765-0120 or go to www.thestudiophx.org/tickets.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.