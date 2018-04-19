Therapeutic center breaks ground on $1.25M expansion

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona officially broke ground Tuesday, April 17, to begin the expansion of a new dorm at its Scottsdale-based residential treatment center for youth healing from severe abuse.
The therapeutic center, located on a 10-acre campus where youth between the ages of 5-17 years live and attend school while receiving treatment for emotional, mental, behavioral, and/or substance abuse challenge.
Devereux’s campus is Arizona’s only facility providing youth under the age of 12 with specialized programming in a safe, therapeutic environment in which to heal, according to a press release.
Phoenix-based Architectural Resource Team is the project architect and Delta Construction, also Phoenix-based, is the general contractor that will build the new dorm, expanding the 48-bed facility to accommodate up to 52 youth.
Devereux Arizona began a therapeutic day school in 1967, the press release stated. The residential treatment center was established in 1978 as a 32-bed center.
With increasing demand, Devereux then added two modular dorms — that are now more than 25 years old — allowing 24-hour care to a total of 48 youth on campus.
The 5,000-square-foot dormitory project is part of a $1.25 million capital campaign.
Devereux Arizona has secured more than $300,000 to date, including $100,000 from a local family foundation through the Arizona Community Foundation. Devereux Arizona is also looking for an additional $250,000 for treatment center furnishings, such as durable commercial-grade residential treatment beds, tables and seating that meet specialized standards, the press release stated.
“We were thrilled with the support from our long-time partners like Nationwide, and new friends through the Arizona Community Foundation that recently learned about our needs. We are fortunate that many local philanthropic people are taking great interest in the work we’re doing, and we are extremely grateful for all of these contributions,” said Lane Barker, executive director for Devereux Arizona, in a prepared statement.
“Our youth live, eat and attend school on campus. Our goal is to provide a well-rounded, safe and therapeutic experience for them while they recover from the trauma’s they’ve endured. This new dormitory will allow us to treat even more children, while providing them with a comfortable and safe environment in which to heal.”
The dorm project is expected to be complete by late 2018, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.