Three school board candidates file signatures to be on Scottsdale ballot

Three people have successfully filed their paperwork and signatures to be a Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board candidate during the Nov. 6 general election.
The candidates who have filed to run for two open seats are Jann-Michael Greenburg, Mike Peabody and Patty Beckman, as Governing Board members Pam Kirby’s and Kim Hartmann’s terms will be up this year.
Elected Governing Board members serve a four-year term.
The deadline for filing signatures was Wednesday, Aug. 8. Ms. Beckman turned in 1,144 signatures, Mr. Greenburg turned in 893 signatures and Mr. Peabody turned in 641 signatures.
Based on a March 1 Scottsdale voter registration of 165,919, candidates were required to get 400 signatures.
On Thursday, Aug. 9, Ms. Hartmann sent a statement to the Independent on her decision to forgo reelection.
“As a fellow advocate of public education, I wanted you to know that I will not be pursuing a second term on the Scottsdale Governing Board at this time due to work and other philanthropic commitments,” Ms. Hartmann said in her statement to Independent.
“It has been an honor to serve our students, teachers and community members. I will continue to support public education and innovative solutions that provide access to high quality education to all students.”
Ms. Kirby announced her decision to not pursue reelection in July, citing a pursuit to end “dark money.”
“I like term limits because I believe government serves the people best when there are new perspectives and energies. And, while I am not prevented from running for re-election this year, my decision not to run will open the door for those fresh ideas,” Ms. Kirby said in a July 22 guest commentary.
