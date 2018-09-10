Thunderbird Artists’ Carefree show is named among best festivals

Canadian-based online travel agency, Flight Network, names Thunderbird Artists’ November Carefree show among best festivals.

Flight Network listed Thunderbird Artists’ November Carefree show among “North America’s Best Festivals” in 2018 and 2019 as the 25th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival kicks off Thunderbird Artists’ new season, Nov. 2-4, in downtown Carefree at Easy and Ho Hum Streets, according to a press release.

The November Carefree festival is one of 48 on Flight Network’s list that chronicles popular monthly festivals ranging from the Vancouver International Film Festival and the Canadian National Exhibition to the Moon River Music Festival and Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.

While two other Arizona festivals are included on the list, the Arizona Fall Fest produced by Local First Arizona, and the Tempe Festival of the Arts, produced by the Downtown Tempe Foundation, the November Carefree festival is the only Arizona festival produced by a family-owned business, the release said.

In its 37th season, Thunderbird Artists is said to produce sophisticated, award-winning, world-class fine art and wine festivals throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“We’re honored that Flight Network would recognize our Carefree festival as one of the best in North America,” said Denise Colter, president of Thunderbird Artists, in a prepared statement. “Not only does this speak volumes about the quality of our shows, it elevates our presence to global travelers, which in turn benefits our talented roster of artists.”

Judi Combs, Thunderbird Artists’ founder, said the jurying process helps to ensure that each show features original, high-quality fine art.

“Our focus has always been on producing high-caliber events, and much of the credit for this prestigious ranking goes to our fine artists who participate in our shows,” she said in a prepared statement.

Other shows planned for the 2019 winter and spring season include: the Seventh Annual Surprise Fine Art & Wine Festival on Jan. 11-13; the 26th Annual Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival on January 18-20; the Eighth Annual Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival on February 8-10; the 24th Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival on March 1-3; and the 15th Annual Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Affaire on March 8-10.

For more details, visit ThunderbirdArtists.com; or call 480-837-5637.

