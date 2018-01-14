Save the Family receives Thunderbird Charities grant to assist veterans

Thunderbirds Charities has awarded Save the Family $200,000 for its Homeless Families Intervention Project to provide homeless, veteran and working poor families with housing, case coordination services and access to an array of programs and classes to help address and overcome homelessness and poverty.
Funding will also support services Save the Family is providing at Valor on Eighth, a 50-unit first-of-its-kind affordable housing community targeting low income and formerly homeless female veterans with children. Now under construction, and in partnership with Gorman & Company, the City of Tempe and many others, Valor on Eighth is expected to open early in 2018.
Several naming opportunities to support Valor on Eighth services and other Save the Family programs are available, and the Early Head Start program at Valor on Eighth will be named for Thunderbirds Charities.
“With the number of homeless veterans rising, there is no more critical time for the community to come together to support the men and women who have served our country,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor. “Thunderbirds Charities’ support for our focus on female veterans and their families will offer hope and guidance for a highly underserved population. On their behalf, I am deeply grateful to the Thunderbirds.”
Valor on Eighth, located in Tempe, will include 45 affordable units for formerly homeless and impoverished veteran families and five live-work units. Through HFIP, Save the Family will provide a full range of services from specialized case management support for veterans and career development to financial literacy and parenting classes.
The community also will include an on-site Head Start program for preschoolers, a teen room, computer lab, community rooms and meeting spaces, among other features. Valor on Eighth is a partnership among Save the Family, Gorman & Co. BMO Harris Bank, Arizona Department of Housing, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Maricopa County Human Services Department, Enterprise, City of Tempe, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Sustainable Communities Collaborative.
“Save the Family is doing tremendous work in the community assisting formerly homeless families, including veterans, find a path to stability, jobs and permanent housing,” said Thunderbirds Charities President Andy Markham. “At Thunderbirds Charities, we know the deep and long-lasting impact of that work and we are very happy to assist Save the Family achieve their incredibly meaningful goals.”
Save the Family is expected to serve more than 700 homeless and impoverished families during Fiscal Year 2017-18, including at Valor on Eighth. Families in Save the Family programs continue to meet goals for establishing income and housing. Last year, nearly 80 percent of homeless families achieved permanent housing within 10 months.
For more information about Save the Family, visit www.savethefamily.org.
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities. Visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.