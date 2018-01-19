Tickets on sale for ‘Conversation’ with Linda Rondstadt

Danny Zelisko Presents the iconic Linda Ronstadt for “A Conversation with Linda” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
”A Conversation with Linda” is a spectacular, big screen multi-media journey through the life of Linda Ronstadt, featuring the iconic singer’s personal recounting of her four-decade career, assisted by videos, rare personal photos, and music, including a look at some of the behind-the-scenes events that shaped her uniquely eclectic musical style.
From her roots growing up in Tucson, to her long list of artistic and musical accomplishments, the evening covers her early years with the Stone Poneys, her long association with the Eagles (they started life as her backup band), her friendships with Jackson Browne, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Aaron Neville, her Tony Award-winning time on Broadway, her groundbreaking recordings of American standards, and her classic Spanish recordings.
A highlight of the evening is a question-and-answer session with Linda.
The Huffington Review of her sold-out show on Long Island last year captured it best: “The event, called ‘A Conversation with Linda Ronstadt,’ took me by surprise as I didn’t realize how funny Linda is. Linda was so captivating that I forgot to take notes.”
Along with selling over 100 million records worldwide, her many awards include 11 Grammys, 31 gold and platinum records, the National Medal of the Arts, and membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90, $75 and $45. Tickets for a meet-and-greet are $100, which includes a photo with Linda, her CD “Simple Dreams,” and a signed personalized copy of her New York Times best-selling memoir “Simple Dreams.”
Meet and greet tickets must be purchased with a reserved seat tickets by calling the venue box office. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., in Scottsdale, or online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.com.
To charge by phone, call 480-847-4681. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.