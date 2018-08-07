Tipps joins Scottsdale health, wellness company as chief operating officer

Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health and wellness company in Scottsdale, announced the addition of Gene Tipps as Chief Operations Officer.

Mr. Tipps leads the operations, manufacturing and logistics teams, according to a press release.

“Gene is a proven leader with exceptional experience leading global operations for network marketing companies around the world,” said Christopher Pair Garza, Plexus’ president of operations and international, in a prepared statement.

“He is one of the industry’s top experts and we are pleased he chose to join Plexus as the company enters its second decade with a focus on domestic growth and expansion into new international markets.”

Mr. Tipps’s 20-year career includes creating powerful teams and opening international markets for several direct sales companies, most notably serving as the senior vice president of operations for LifeVantage Corp, a publicly traded direct selling company.

During his tenures at the Utah-based health and wellness company, Mr. Tipps developed and managed teams through hyper-growth across multiple international markets, the press release stated.

Previously, Mr. Tipps served as the vice president of operations at Zrii LLC, a nutritional supplement MLM. Prior to that, he spent three years at Agel Enterprises opening several international markets, as well as eight years at Morinda, (formerly Tahitian Noni International), where he was director of Global Logistics, opening and managing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“I have spent more than 20-years building high performance teams in fast-growing environments in the United States, as well as Latin American, Europe and Asia-Pacific,” said Mr. Tipps in a prepared statement.

“Plexus has a stellar reputation, and this is a fantastic opportunity to further develop a World Class International Supply Chain as we continue to bring Health and Happiness around the globe though our unique products and opportunity.”

