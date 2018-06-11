Trina Turk boutique to open this fall at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Trina Turk is coming to Arizona for the first time with a retail boutique located at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The store, opening in November, will include women’s ready-to-wear swimwear and accessories (including jewelry and eyewear) and the Mr. Turk menswear collection.

The beachy, California-style brand has 12 distinct boutiques throughout the country.

“It makes perfect sense that an iconic brand like Trina Turk would choose Scottsdale Fashion Square for its first-to-market store because this property is the definitive home for the world’s best luxury and contemporary retail brands in Arizona,” said Kim Choukalas, vice president of leasing for Macerich.

Founder Trina Turk said the brand was also in high demand when Scottsdale Fashion Square surveyed shoppers for what retailers they wanted to see.

“Our success in Palm Springs and Palm Desert inspired our interest in a location in Scottsdale,” said Ms. Turk.

“The desert is the perfect place to wear vivid prints and vibrant hues – both signatures of Trina Turk and Mr. Turk. We look forward to offering the full range of our products to a clientele who is living the life we envision when we create our optimistic, color-filled and contemporary collections.”

Trina Turk’s 3,800-square-foot retail location in Scottsdale is scheduled to open Nov. 1.

Visit trinaturk.com and mrturk.com.

