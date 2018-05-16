U.S. Egg donates eggshells to be recycled for dog treat ingredients

U.S. Egg partners with new, local dog treat company Scrappy & Scraps Gourmet Pet Treats by donating leftover eggshells for an ingredient in the dog treats.

“We are excited to be working with Scrappy & Scraps Gourmet Pet Treats,” said U.S. Egg owner George Gebran in a prepared statement. “As a restaurant that prides itself on being ecologically conscious, we have a duty to reduce our environmental impact and help others do the same. Recycling the eggshells and baking them into nutritious dog treats will not only benefit the environment but other businesses, people and animals.”

This year, U.S. Egg will donate approximately 10,920 pounds of eggshells, according to a press release that said the recycled eggshells collected weekly are ground into a fine powder to be added to dog treat batter.

Eggshells are said to be high in calcium and magnesium, which helps build strong bones and teeth, aids in circulation and hormone distribution the release stated. In addition to the nutritious value for dogs, the shells will no longer take up space in the local landfill, diverting about five tons of eggshells from landfills this year.

The release added that U.S. Egg is comitted to making its restaurants environmentally friendly with recycing efforts. They are carbon neutral, offer guests leftover coffee grounds for compost to lower the amount of weekly deliveries; uses natural cleaning products and energy efficient lights.

For more information on U.S. Egg and Scrappy & Scraps Gourmet Pet Treats visit useggrestaurant.com and scrappypettreats.com.