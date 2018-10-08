Unicorn Cupcake Boutique offers scheduled events in whimsical setting

The Unicorn Cupcake Boutique announces this month’s scheduled events from Princess Day to a day of pumpkin decorating in a whimsical setting.

Single mother Tracy Lombardi, whose motto is: “Less Bitter, More Glitter,” invites all to visit the new boutique at 7227 E. Shea Blvd., Suite B in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Describing the brightly-colored, glitter-filled setting with everything unicorns and cupcakes, the release said the “happy-feeling, whimsical shop” also features handmade boutique items, a cupcake lounge, and a small children’s play area.

The boutique that opened nine months ago is already a popular destination for parents and grandparents to take their kids, the release stated of the unicorns and cupcakes themed environment where there’s also clothing items, hair accessories, toys and gifts for all ages.

The release said Ms. Lombardi has also owned the Big Cupcake Truck since 2012. She bakes all the cupcakes for the Unicorn Cupcake Boutique off-site in her commercial kitchen.

Among different flavored cupcakes sold are unicorn cupcakes. Birthday parties, baby showers, hair braiding classes, monthly themed events for children, and more is held in the venue.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, Oct. 13 – Free Princess Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Unicorn Cupcake Boutique for the whole family. Children can meet Moana, listen to a story, take photos, and get a signed autograph. Little girls are welcome to come dressed in their favorite princess or party dress.

Friday, Oct. 19 – Free Glitter Tattoos from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Unicorn Cupcake Boutique for children of all ages in the new glitter-filled destination.

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Pumpkin Painting Craft from 4 to 6 p.m. at Unicorn Cupcake Boutique for children to come paint a mini-pumpkin and enjoy a snack. Cost is $10 per child. Advanced registration is required as space is limited.

Call 602-601-2911 or go to: unicorncupcakeboutique.com for more information.

