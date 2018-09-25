United Blood Services changes name to Vitalant, unifies donation centers

Blood Systems transfuses its 10 blood center brands, including United Blood Services, as one cohesion under the new name Vitalant.

United Blood Services has changed its name to Vitalant to unify the brand under what’s considered as one of the nation’s oldest and largest comprehensive transfusion medicine organizations, according to a press release, noting that Vitalant’s national headquarters in Scottsdale.

Vitalant, which serves communities across 40 states including Arizona and Nevada, has 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives with more than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year, the release stated.

The same community-based staff will remain in every donation center. In the southwest, Vitalant operates six Metro Phoenix and three Las Vegas area donor centers, as well as works with community sponsors to host as many as 500 blood drives every month, noted the release.

“Our organization has grown to encompass blood donation centers and specialty services from coast to coast. As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities,” said Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green in a prepared statement. “We invite the public to join us in generating more vital donations to transform even more lives in communities across the United States.”

The release described Vitalant’s centralized support structure across all centers and blood drives and research to advance transfusion care while reaching people most in need.

“United Blood Services has a 75-year history as the first and largest blood center in the southwest,” Tom Choi, president of Vitalant operations in Arizona and southern Nevada, said in a prepared statement. “We remain committed to the community with the same people and purpose they have come to expect.”

Vitalant supports nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care entities throughout the United States, impacting millions of lives. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers hospital partners transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.

Reportedly, there is a constant need for blood as nearly 5,000 blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of people in the country. More than 600 donations are needed each day to meet the needs of people throughout Arizona and southern Nevada.

Statistics show that nearly 60 percent of blood donations come from people over 40, and nearly 45 percent come from people older than 50.

“Vitalant’s purpose is to help people realize their life-transforming potential,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Ron Waeckerlin in a prepared statement. “A name change does not change our commitment to the communities we serve in the Arizona and Nevada or the many other people who count on us. In fact, our national presence allows us to effectively tap into our network to ensure donations reach the people who need it most.”

Visit vitalant.org.

