Update: Ebertin dies after being hit by vehicle at Safeway

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Tuesday, Feb. 27, police officials say.
Just before 3:30 p.m., Scottsdale police officers responded to a reported traffic collision at Safeway, 10773 N. Scottsdale Road.
Police officials say that so far in their investigation, it is known that a midsize SUV occupied by a 70-year-old female driver and an elderly female passenger, was driving in the parking lot to the front of the store.
At some point the SUV left the normal traffic pattern and drove up on the sidewalk to the front of the store. The vehicle continued across the sidewalk towards the building, striking two male subjects prior to coming to a stop just short of the store, police officials say.
One of the men has died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, according to a March 1 update by the Scottsdale Police Department. The deceased victim has been identified as 81-year-old Michael Ebertin.
The female passenger in the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The uninjured driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with investigators. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, but at this time impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.
