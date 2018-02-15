UPDATE: Perotti charged with bringing firearm onto Chaparral campus

Chaparral High School student, Justin Perotti, 18, has been arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department School Resource Unit for having a firearm in his vehicle on school grounds.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, officers arrested Perotti for one count of carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to Scottsdale police officials.
“Officers were alerted by administration at the school that Perotti had disclosed he had a hand gun in his vehicle parked at the school,” Officer Kevin Watts detailed in a police report.
“He again disclosed this to officers when contacted, and then cooperated with officers providing access to the vehicle and gun.”
Perotti was booked into Scottsdale City Jail, the police report stated. This investigation is ongoing, but at this point there is nothing to indicate that there was any specific or directed threat to any students or school staff, Officer Watts said.
Chaparral High School is at 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. in Scottsdale.
In a Feb. 15 letter sent to parents and guardians, Principal Dr. Angela Chomokos disclosed the arrest.
“I want to inform you about an arrest on our campus today,” Dr. Chomokos states in the prepared statement.
“The Scottsdale Police Department took a student into custody after finding a firearm inside that student’s vehicle. At this point, we have no reports of any threats or intended violence.”
Scottsdale Unified School District Public Information Officer Erin Helm said in an email to the Independent that safety is a top priority for the district.
“Student safety is always our top priority in the Scottsdale Unified School District, but given the devastating events in Florida this week, our students and staff are extra alert,” Ms. Helm said. “Chaparral and SUSD are grateful to the individual(s) who brought this to our attention.”
