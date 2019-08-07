Update: SPD identifies victim in fatal car collision

Ramon Angel Carrasco, 22, was recently arrested for a fatal car crash that claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman at Williams Drive and Miller Road. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale Police have identified the victim in a recent fatal vehicle collision at the intersection of Williams Drive and Miller Road in which a 22-year old was arrested.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Cynthia Ann Fisher, according to a police press release on the deadly two-vehicle collision that happened at 3:45 p.m., on Aug. 3.

The victim’s vehicle was southbound on Miller Road attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Williams Drive, the release said.

Investigators reported that the alleged suspect, Ramon Angel Carrasco, was driving northbound on Miller Road approaching the intersection at Williams Drive, according to the press release on his arrest. His vehicle was also occupied by a 22-year-old female passenger in the front seat.

Evidence and witness statements noted that the suspect vehicle was allegedly speeding and racing another vehicle when the crash occurred, according to the release.

The driver of the victim vehicle sustained the life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Carrasco and his front seat passenger were also transported to area hospitals with minor and serious injuries, respectively.

Carrasco was arrested after he was released from the hospital on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. The road was closed for six and a half hours.

The investigation is still on-going, and no further details are available at this time.

