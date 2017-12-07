Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith continues role into 2020

The Valley Metro RPTA and Valley Metro Rail Boards unanimously approved an extension of Scott Smith’s employment agreement for an additional two years. Smith began serving as Interim CEO in February 2016 and CEO in November 2016.
“Mr. Smith has demonstrated the ability to manage every aspect of the organization,” said Phoenix Councilmember and Valley Metro Rail Vice Chair Thelda Williams.
“Under his leadership, Valley Metro has restored fiscal responsibility, increased customer service satisfaction, addressed issues related to safety and security, and increased regional understanding of the importance of transit. Mr. Smith has an open, honest and collaborative management style that gives us confidence in the future of Valley Metro. He offers the leadership this organization needs and we are happy he will continue to lead us into the future.”
With the two-year extension, Smith’s employment agreement continues through November 2020.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.