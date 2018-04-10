Valley of the Sun JCC hosts panel of skin cancer experts

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, will host an informational discussion on skin cancer led by Drs. Dustin Mullens and Andrew Newman of Affiliated Dermatology and Dr. Anushka Patel of Arizona Center for Cancer Care.
The panel scheduled 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 will discuss skin cancer, prevention, detection and treatment including melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a press release.
According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer affecting more than five million Americans annually with Arizona leading the nation in skin cancer incidence rates.
“With the growing incidence of melanoma and other skin cancers, it is best to be screened by a trained dermatologist and all people should be checked at least once yearly and possibly more frequently, depending on their personal and family history,” Dr. Mullens said in a prepared statement.
The Valley of the Sun JCC enriches physical, mental and spiritual growth while connecting the Jewish and Greater Phoenix community through relationships and engagement in an all-inclusive environment; enriching lives through childcare, fitness, education and cultural programming, the release noted.
People of all faiths, backgrounds and abilities are welcome to attend the free event presented in partnership with Above and Beyond Senior Placement Service. Seating is limited.
Registration is required at vosjcc.org/skin.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.