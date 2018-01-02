Valley of the Sun JCC hosts second annual Purim carnival

The Valley of the Sun JCC is hosting its second community-wide Purim carnival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, on the soccer fields of its Scottsdale campus.
The event is fondly remembered by those who grew up in the Valley, according to a press release.
“Last year, I was thrilled that the Purim carnival not only returned, but did so as a community-wide event. I have such fond memories of attending the carnival in my youth and everyone had such a great time last year,” Allan Flader said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Flader is managing director and financial advisor of Flader Wealth Consulting Group with RBC Wealth Management, and presenting sponsor of the event.
“I am so excited to sponsor the event again this year and that the experiences I had can be enjoyed by many other children and families,” he said in the statement.
In addition to the traditional carnival rides and activities, there will be a special attraction area for teens, a beer garden, live DJ and community stage with local performances.
“We were so excited to bring back the Purim carnival last year and this year promises to be even bigger,” Chief Operating Officer Kim Subrin said in a prepared statement.
“There’s so much fun stuff for all ages, huge obstacle courses, face painting, delicious kosher BBQ, crafts, games and so much more. Families will want our VIP unlimited-rides wristbands, but we’ll also sell individual tickets for attractions. There truly is something for everyone.”
Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. More information, and special savings on tickets for rides and attractions, is available at vosjcc.org/purim 2018.
