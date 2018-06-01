Valley of the Sun JCC offers 3 free yoga classes June 21

The Valley of the Sun JCC is offering the community three free yoga classes Thursday, June 21, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

“Yoga has so many benefits for both the mind and body that we wanted to take this opportunity to invite the community to experience it at no cost,” Adam Cargo, fitness director, stated in a release. “Regular yoga practice improves strength, balance and flexibility while releasing tension and stress.”

The J’s yoga offerings on June 21 include Yoga Flow, 9:30 a.m.; Gentle Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; and Yin Yoga, 6 p.m.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring water.

The Valley of the Sun JCC, which serves people of all faiths, backgrounds and abilities, is at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road., just south of Sweetwater.

