Valley of the Sun JCC offers 3 free yoga classes June 21

Jun 1st, 2018 Comments:

Valley of the Sun JCC yoga instructor Sherry Petersen is teaching a free gentle yoga class Thursday, June 21, one of three classes open to the community in celebration of the International Day of Yoga. (Submitted photo)

The Valley of the Sun JCC is offering the community three free yoga classes Thursday, June 21, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

“Yoga has so many benefits for both the mind and body that we wanted to take this opportunity to invite the community to experience it at no cost,” Adam Cargo, fitness director, stated in a release. “Regular yoga practice improves strength, balance and flexibility while releasing tension and stress.”

The J’s yoga offerings on June 21 include Yoga Flow, 9:30 a.m.; Gentle Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; and Yin Yoga, 6 p.m.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring water.

The Valley of the Sun JCC, which serves people of all faiths, backgrounds and abilities, is at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road., just south of Sweetwater.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie