Valley of the Sun JCC preschool teachers accepted as national fellows

Valley of the Sun JCC Early Childhood Center educators Mike Caro and Malka Wolfman are among 31 fellows accepted to the JCC Association of North America’s inaugural Sheva Center Leadership Institute.

Both will participate in the three-year program that includes six week-long retreats and two international study tours through Israel and Reggio Emilia, Italy, in addition to participating in monthly webinars between retreats, according to a press release.

The institute, funded with a $1.9 million grant from the Jim Joseph Foundation, builds on earlier investments by the Covenant Foundation, which founded the Sheva Covenant Directors Institute in 2014, the release stated.

“Malka and Mike are exceptional teachers and our staff is excited to learn from them as they bring back their new knowledge and passion over the next three years and we become a true Sheva school that honors children, parents and their teachers,” said Rachel Wallach, director of the ECC, in a prepared statement. “It is exciting to think about the endless possibilities that this fellowship will bring to not only The J, but to the entire community.”

The program works to instill Sheva Framework aspects into local ECC education and throughout the J community, the release said. Fellows will focus on education practices in teacher recruitment, family satisfaction, retention of teachers and families to develop them as leaders in the field.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.