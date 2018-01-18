Virginia Korte plans to pursue Scottsdale mayor’s seat

Scottsdale City Councilwoman Virginia Korte has announced her intent to form a exploratory committee for the mayor’s seat in 2020.
In a Jan. 18 press release, Ms. Korte says it’s time for her to make the “ultimate commitment.”
“For nearly 30 years, I have dedicated myself to helping maintain our wonderful quality of life. I have always worked to put Scottsdale first,” Ms. Korte said in a prepared statement. “Now I believe it’s time for me to make the ultimate commitment to helping shape the vision and provide the leadership for our city. I am planning to pursue the office of mayor.”
The next mayor’s election is in November 2020.
“I want to use the time between now and then to listen to as many people as possible before officially initiating my campaign for mayor,” Ms. Korte said. “I want enough time to have thoughtful conversations with people about their priorities for the future of our great city.”
Ms. Korte says she is forming a mayoral exploratory committee.
