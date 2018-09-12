Wasted Grain gets makeover, opens Bubble Room champagne lounge

The Wasted Grain, described as a mainstay in the Old Town Scottsdale nightlife, has completed its summer renovations.

Along with the complete remodel of Wasted Grain, seating 650 people, Square One Concepts is unveiling Old Town’s only champagne lounge, Bubble Room, at 10 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to a press release.

The new lounge, upstairs from Wasted Grain, has a capacity of 300 guests and will feature more than 21 different champagnes to suit all tastes, the release said, adding that the Wasted Grain restaurant will host live acts and DJs.

“We are extremely excited to open the first champagne lounge in Old Town,” partner Jason Johnson said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to bringing a fresh and innovative experience to a high energy crowd who will be dressed to impress.”

Bubble Service, which is Bubble Room’s bottle service, will be offered as bottles will be placed in custom champagne displays at each table, described the release.

The release added that Wasted Grain will maintain its interior featuring a new look; hand-crafted cocktails; and “lively” atmosphere with an updated menu of items including Garden, pancakes stuffed with cereals from Froot Loops to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, debuting on Sept. 15.

The new Garden brunch will not only feature the cereal stuffed offerings, but also mimosa cakes and custom champagne cocktails from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

The open-air 3,000 square-foot patio will be dog friendly with ample seating, the release added, detailing a shrub wall, lawn games, access to two bars, multiple TVs and a bubble wing mural for a brunch photo op.

Go to: wastedgrain.com and bubbleroomscottsdale.com.

