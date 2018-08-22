Water Birds in Scottsdale: What’s up with those Cormorants?

Join Desert River Audubon Society at 7 p.m., Sept. 11 at the Southeast Regional Library to learn about the fisher-birds Cormorants.

The effective birds are a familiar sight around water in Scottsdale, and bird surveys show they have been increasing during the past decade, according to a press release.

The Desert River Audubon Society’s informational session will be led by the biologist who studies the creatures for the Arizona Fish and Game Department, Larisa Hardin, the release noted.

She leads the cormorant research study as the terrestrial research program manager with her team that collects data on cormorant populations and their feeding habits. They recommend management strategies to minimize large impacts on fish populations, the release detailed.

The talk is part of Desert Rivers’ Monthly Speaker Series, held on the second Tuesday of the month at the library located on the corner of North Greenfield and East Guadalupe Roads in Gilbert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; program starts at 7 p.m., the release stated.

Attendees are encouraged to browse the book table for the latest birding guides and more before the program begins. The Desert Rivers Audubon Society provides environmental education and conservation opportunities to valley residents, and environmental advocates.

For information on programs, memberships and giving, see desertriversaudubon.org.

