‘Wellesley Girl’ opens at Scottsdale Community College Dec. 8

Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film+Theatre presents “Wellesley Girl,” by Brendan Pelsue, Dec. 8-9 in the Black Box Theatre.
“Wellesley Girl” premiered at the 2016 Actors Theatre Of Louisville 40th Anniversary Humana Festival of New American Plays, according to a press release.
The performances, which are free to attend with registration, will be Dec. 8-9 in the Black Box Theatre in the school’s Performing Arts Center. Seating is extremely limited. Register at: https://wellesleygirl-brendan-pelsue-scc.eventbrite.com
The year is 2465 in a small walled Massachusetts citadel where 435 survivors are all members of Congress with one woman representing the Supreme Court. It’s snowing, Barbarians are encroaching and all members must vote to determine diplomacy or a preemptive strike in order to survive. Uncertainty prevails in a water fragile environment.
Through bright energized dialogue, irony, wit and suspense, Mr. Pelsue creates a landscape that challenges sensibilities and the extremes of political commentary, according to a press release.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both days.
The student-directed play is produced by the collaborative acting and directing, design and technology programs of SCC Theatre Arts and by special arrangement with Rachel Viola, United Talent Agency. The all-student cast is directed by SSFT student Adam Cadena.
Black Box Theatre, is at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
