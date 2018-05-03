Wells Fargo donates to Boys & Girls Clubs during teacher walkout

Wells Fargo presented the Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs a check for $100,000 last Friday to help support Clubs around the state during the teacher walkout.
“We are making good on our promise to the families and youth we serve: when school is out, we are in,” Dr. Lisa Hurst, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, said in a prepared statement. “Wells Fargo’s thoughtfulness and support for children and families, recognizing and addressing the immediate need, is so greatly appreciated and needed.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has and will continue to provide full-day services 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. for the duration of the AZ Teacher Strike, according to a press release.
“On behalf of our 15,500 team members statewide, Wells Fargo is pleased to present $100,000 to the Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs to help provide services and programming when our children need it the most,” said Don Pearson, Wells Fargo’s Lead Regional President of the Desert Mountain Region, in a prepared statement.
“Boys & Girls Clubs all over Arizona have opened to support thousands of families in 61 Club sites so that youth have a safe place to learn and play during the historic walkout. This check will enable the Clubs to stay open, giving parents piece of mind during these challenging times.”
Wells Fargo is a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs around the state, and this gift recognized the unique situation families faced with schools closed, the press release stated.
Families rely on schools for education and ensuring the safety of their kids and for many students. Boys & Girls Clubs are offering a fun, educational day-time program throughout these days. Clubs will resume regular after-school operations following the end of the walkout.
Donations to help fund programming at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale may be made online at www.bgcs.org/give.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.