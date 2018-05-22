Wendy Anderton joins the National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Wendy Anderton of Scottsdale was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

Ms. Anderton was noted as a leader in the small-business community, according to a press release on how she will work with fellow small-business advocates from across the country to promote the interests of small business all the way up to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

She joined the council as an effort to tackle many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business, the release said.

“As a small-business CEO, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Ms. Anderton said in a prepared statement. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

She has supported small business by serving on the board of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Phoenix Chapter, the release noted.

Her memberships include Empowered Phoenix; chair of the Arizona Society of Association Executives; Arizona Association of Non-Profits, Global Chamber Phoenix; U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; and Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations.

“I am proud to have Wendy Anderton as part of our Leadership Council,” National Small Business Association Leadership Council President Todd McCracken said in a prepared statement. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

The release stated that the “oldest small-business advocacy organization” operates on a nonpartisan basis while providing networking and discussions between small-business advocates and Congress.

