West’s Most Western Town hosts 65th Parada del Sol Rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls tested their skills at the 65th annual Parada del Sol Rodeo, held in Scottsdale earlier this month.
Hosted at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the rodeo spanned four days and garnered participants from all over the world, according to the event’s website.
Parada del Sol Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeo.
Professional rodeo action consists of two types of competition: roughstock events and timed events, and an all-around cowboy crown.
In events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding, all roughstock events, a score is derived from the riders performance and the animal’s performance. A qualified score is earned when the cowboy, while using only one hand, stays aboard a bucking horse or bull for eight seconds. A rider can be disqualified if he touches the animal, himself or any of his equipment with his free hand.
In timed events, such as steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and steer roping, cowboys and cowgirls compete against the clock and each other.
A contestant’s goal is to post the fastest time in his or her event. In steer wrestling and the roping events, calves and steers are allowed a head start, the PRCA website states.
The 65th annual Parada del Sol Rodeo total pay-out was $62,677.
Results according to ProRodeo.com are:
- All-around cowboy: Cutter Parsons, $836, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
- Bareback riding: 1. Zack Brown, 82 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Captain Hook, $1,514; 2. (tie) Luke Creasy and Logan Corbett, 79, $986 each; 4. Harry Ash, 75, $550; 5. (tie) Tate Schwagler and Jared Green, 74, $275 each.
- Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Newt Novich, 4.4 seconds, $1,694 each; 3. Jake Trujillo, 4.6, $1,214; 4. (tie) Will Stovall, Pepe Arballo, Burley White and Bear Pascoe, 4.7, $447 each.
- Team roping: 1. Michael Calmelat/TJ Brown, 5.6 seconds, $1,892 each; 2. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 5.8, $1,645; 3. (tie) Cody Resor/Braiden Washburn and Chase Massengill/Daylan Frost, 6.1, $1,275 each; 5. Cole Cooper/J.C. Flake, 6.2, $905; 6. Luke Weber/Garrett Busby, 6.3, $658; 7. Seth Hall/Bruce Reidhead, 6.4, $411; 8. Jake Barnes/Tyler Getzwiller, 10.0, $165.
- Saddle bronc riding: 1. Joe Harper, 85 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Smoke Ring, $1,700; 2. Taos Muncy, 83, $1,288; 3. Jay Joaquin, 80, $927; 4. Hardy Braden, 79.5, $618; 5. Zeke Thurston, 78, $361; 6. Cameron Messier, 77.5, $258.
- Tie-down roping: 1. Luke Jeffries, 8.8 seconds, $1,731; 2. Jesse Clark, 9.0, $1,433; 3. Cory Rowland, 9.1, $1,134; 4. Cutter Parsons, 9.7, $836; 5. Cole Robinson, 10.4, $537; 6. John P Etcheverry, 10.6, $298.
- Barrel racing: 1. Susan Siggins, 17.49 seconds, $2,017; 2. Hayden Todd, 17.58, $1,729; 3. Lori Todd, 17.59, $1,441; 4. Jana Bean, 17.61, $1,249; 5. Lucy Bowns, 17.62, $961; 6. KL Spratt, 17.66, $769; 7. Blythe Beshears, 17.71, $576; 8. Jill Welsh, 17.73, $384; 9. Jeni Cerise, 17.77, $288; 10. (tie) Shyann Lucas and Shelbi Thall, 17.83, $96 each.
- Bull riding: * 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 85 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Red Neck Roll, $2,456; 2. Tim Bingham, 81, $1,891; 3. Casey Fredericks, 80, $1,407; 4. Hayes Weight, 79, $922; 5. Willie Dynes V, 78.5, $600; 6. Cody Strite, 78, $438; 7. Rowdy Cook, 71.5, $357; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
