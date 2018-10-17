Westworld, Scottsdale Polo Party come to terms for two-day event

Scottsdale City Council recently approved an agreement between WestWorld of Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Polo Championship to make way for the event Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11.

Council approved the one-year agreement on consent at its Tuesday, Sept. 25 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

This event is in its eighth year at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road. City staff says each year has brought unique business terms, according to staff’s report to council.

In the agreement, the city is slated to collect a base use fee of $10,500. It also establishes two credits: a 10 percent credit on invoice of gross food sales and a 15 percent credit on invoice of gross alcohol sales.

The credit is given to the event producers.

The gross sales used to calculate the credit will be from food sales properly reported to WestWorld by food providers under contract with the facility.

As a whole, the city estimates more than 10,000 people will attend the event.

The polo championship will feature six polo matches along with numerous musical acts, a fashion show, a pet show, a collector car show and auction, a rugby match and various local food options.

