WestWorld to house Maricopa County Home Shows through 2021

WestWorld is at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. (File photo)

The WestWorld of Scottsdale facility will be the setting for two Maricopa County Home Shows each year through October 2021.

Scottsdale City Council approved on consent, during a City Council meeting on April 2, to authorize an agreement between the city and Alaska Events, Inc. for the Maricopa County Home Show to be held May and October at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road.

The home show moved the popular event from the State Fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix to WestWorld in 2017. What started off as one show in the fall of each year advanced to two shows per year due to the show’s success, according to the city staff report.

As a result, a multi-year contract with two shows a year — one in the spring and the other in the fall — was requested and granted from 2019 to 2021, the report stated. Event revenue cited for October 2018 totaled $81,548 and October 2017 was $110,255.

In addition to WestWorld facility rules and regulations, details in the agreement included specifications about when the first payment, greater of $1,500 or 10% of the base use fee, was due for the October 2019 and May 2020 events at the WestWorld facility; and timelines for event notification and when required insurance must be in place.

The Maricopa County Home Show reportedly attracts more tourists to Scottsdale, and is noted to provide recreational opportunities, and other means to advance “the prosperity of Scottsdale and the broader community,” the report stated.

The highly attended three-day show attracts approximately 30,000 people per event, the report said

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.