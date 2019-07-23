WestWorld vies against 9 countries to host 2022 world championships

WestWorld

WestWorld was recently named the sole U.S. destination among ten international locations being considered to host elements of the Fédération Equestre Internationale World Championships in 2022. The FEI is the international governing body of equestrian sports.

Scottsdale’s premier, nationally recognized, multi-use events facility is up against competitors in Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, is a 386-acre event center. (Independent Newsmedia/ Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale and WestWorld received national support from the United States Equestrian Federation in its bid to produce this international event, according to WestWorld General Manager Brian Dygert. The United States Equestrian Federation is the national governing body for most equestrian sports in the United States.

“The federation’s support places Scottsdale on the international stage as an elite venue for future equestrian competitions from around the globe,” Dygert said. “This broadens the destination appeal and capacity of Scottsdale for the future.”

WestWorld is vying to host the vaulting and reining competitions in August 2022, taking advantage of the facility’s 270,000 square feet of climate controlled event space to bring a major event to the Valley during the heat of the summer.



The event’s Olympic and Paralympic disciplines will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The FEI initiated a bidding process in November following its general assembly in Manama, Bahrain. Final site selection will be announced in November during the FEI General Assembly in Moscow, Russia.

Editor’s note: Ms. Walter is the Public Information Officer for the City of Scottsdale.

