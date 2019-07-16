Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation offers new perspective for those with special needs

A view of operations at the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation where children with special needs are offered new perspectives oftentimes atop a gentle steed. (Submitted photo)

Everyone matters at the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation.

Founded in 1998, the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation was formed in the pursuit of improving the lives of those with special needs through a real-life camp experience — one that often comes with a life-changing experience.

“There are more than 280,000 children in Arizona with special health care needs and only one camp facility designed in collaboration with organizations that serve them, and built from the ground up to accommodate those diverse needs,” said Whispering Hope Ranch Executive Director Mary Clark. “The founding vision of the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation was to bring people with special needs together with animals for healing.”

The 45-acre Payson camping facility is a premier camping experience designed for attendees with special needs, serving about 1,500 participants annually.

Ms. Clark points out campers come from every corner of Arizona and all walks of life to partake in a transformative experience focused on attendees with special needs.

“In 1998, Whispering Hope Ranch began welcoming individuals with myriad challenges — physical, medical, emotional and developmental — for day visits,” she said of the core effort.

“In 1999, Whispering Hope Ranch partnered with Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center to host weekend camps for children with autism and their families. Participating in a variety of therapeutic programs at the ranch during the day, families then traveled 25-plus miles to lodging in the towns of Payson and Heber, returning the following day for additional programs.” — Mary Clark, Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation executive director

But the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation has Scottsdale roots that helped sprout new facilities.

“Organizations struggled for years to provide their special needs clients with safe, accessible, satisfying camp experiences,” she said of the historical growth of the effort.

“While some organizations were able to ‘make do’ and serve their constituency at facilities within the state, others traveled to accessible facilities in other states. The high cost of the available options deterred some organizations from providing camp or put it out of reach for many families. Economically, it made sense for the organizations to come together to create one facility that met the needs of all their clients.”

The Whispering Hope Ranch serves the greater Scottsdale area through partnerships with Scottsdale Teen Reach Adventure Camp, Scottsdale Adaptive Recreation Services and the Scottsdale Bible Church Special Ministries, Ms. Clark explains .

However, the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation is a one-of-a-kind effort serving special Arizona residents.

A successful trail ride found at “The Village” of the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation. (Submitted photo)

“A week at camp can profoundly affect children with special needs, giving them tools to cope with everyday stress, improving their medical compliance, and helping them to develop ‘can-do’ attitudes,” Ms. Clark said

“Camps at Whispering Hope Ranch are one of those events in a child’s life that often produce sudden and powerful change.”

Ms. Clark says in 2001, a dozen nonprofit organizations came together — which the College of Agriculture and Environmental Design at Arizona State University facilitated — to create what is known as the Whispering Hope Ranch, 2273 E. Colcord Road in Payson.

“With the completion of Phase I construction of the facility in September 2005, Whispering Hope Ranch, in collaboration with our partner organizations, began hosting week-long summer camps for children with special needs and three-to-four day retreats in the spring and fall for individuals with special needs of all ages,” she said.

“Whispering Hope Ranch supports the health and well-being of children and youth with special needs by providing rustic, Arizona ranch-style camps and retreats with a difference — loving interactions between special-needs campers and the animals that live at the ranch, most of whom have physical anomalies or have suffered illness, injury, abuse or abandonment.”

Construction of “The Village” facility at Whispering Hope Ranch camp includes:

10 camper cabins with special features such as wheelchair-charging stations;

A wellness center where medical personnel provide care to the children they accompany to camp;

An enclosed horseback riding arena with custom saddles and ramp allowing every camper to participate in a horseback ride;

A dining and activity ramada; and

Animal habitats for the more than 50 animals who call The Village at Whipsering Ranch home, most of whom have physical anomalies or suffered illness, injury or abandonment.

Serving more needs than one

One of the new hurdles present for all youngsters is technological isolation — something Ms. Clark says Whispering Hope Ranch seeks to ease.

“In this modern society and often as a result of technology, children are feeling isolated and disconnected,” she pointed out.

“Those feelings are amplified for children with special needs. Whispering Hope Ranch is a one-of-a-kind place where children with special needs can transcend the isolation that often results from their challenges, connect with other children who face similar challenges as well as animals with special needs, and enjoy camping and outdoor experiences that are designed to accommodate their own particular circumstance.”

The pursuit of happiness for campers who attend Whispering Hope Ranch includes:

The connection that happens between a child and an animal, both of whom have special needs;

The feeling of belonging when friendships are formed with others who face similar challenges; and

The sense of community forged among children with special needs and a multitude of medical personnel, caregivers and volunteers.

At camp, lives can be transformed, Ms. Clark points out, including these typical outcomes for campers:

Campers begin to feel independent and expand their physical boundaries, gain a sense of normalcy by not being ‘the different one’;

Campers gain coping skills that sustain them through difficult times; and

Experience respect and dignity, in a place of security for campers of all levels of ability.

For staff members, caretakers and the campers themselves, Ms. Clark explains, it is all about the harmonious connection between people and nature.

Horses and humans

For Ms. Clark, equine experiences are essential to helping the emotional heeling process — no matter the ailment.

“There are many proven therapeutic benefits of horseback riding — increased mobility, strength, coordination, balance, postural control, communication and cognition among them,” she said of the equine, human relationship. “It is also one of the activities most cherished by our campers. Our fully-enclosed arena with its wheelchair mounting ramp and our specialized, adapted saddles allow even the most severely challenged to ride a horse.”

The Scottsdale Charros also believe in that special relationship and provided the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation with a $3,000 grant to keep the effort going, specifically this August.

“The funds generously granted by the Charro Foundation will help Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation to bring the wonder of nature and animals to children with cancer or other life-threatening medical conditions through our partnership with Scottsdale-based HopeKids, enriching their lives by providing unique, transformational experiences enhanced by customized, adapted programs that foster nurturing interactions,” she said. — Mary Clark, Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation executive director

For nearly 60 years, the Scottsdale Charros have constantly pursued improving Scottsdale residents’ lives while preserving the community’s ties to its western heritage.

Ms. Clark contends that western spirit is alive and well at Whispering Hope Ranch.

“Campers are excited when they learn the ranch has adapted saddles to provide the support they need to ride atop our gentle horses,” she explained. “To see and hear of the enjoyment, feelings of accomplishment and camaraderie it brings to children who would not otherwise be able to take in this healing, therapeutic activity is beyond description. Riders beam with pride and confidence in the saddle, taking in the beauty of the Ranch from a higher perspective than offered by their wheelchairs.”

It’s those experiences Dennis Robbins, Scottsdale Charros executive director, says is why the philanthropic outfit is there for the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation.

Dennis Robbins

“First, its programs are focused on our most vulnerable children and second, the connection that is developed between the child and the animals,” he said of harmony found between man and animal.

“There is an incredible sense of accomplishment and pride experienced by children as they are seated in specialized saddles on top of trail horses in the tall pines of northern Arizona. The Whispering Hope Ranch facilities are made to accommodate children with physical and developmental challenges. The combination of programs and facilities allows these children to experience a place of hope and healing like no other.”

For Mr. Robbins, the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation is giving children an opportunity they may not get otherwsise , which he estimates is worthy of community support.

“They are able to bond with an animal in nature at a safe facility where caring adults encourage and sustain them,” he said of the experience. “These children develop friendships with other children who have many of the same types of challenges in life they have. They form a sense of community and connections that build them up and give them confidence to face the challenges of life.” — Dennis Robbins, Scottsdale Charros

Like the Scottsdale Charros, the Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation continues its legacy through community partnerships, after all, Ms. Clark says, sometimes it takes a village.

“Since 1999, we have partnered with more than 50 organizations that serve those with special needs to provide transformational experiences for children living with any type of physical, medical, emotional or intellectual challenge including abuse, autism, brain and spinal cord injury, cancer, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, heart disease, kidney disease, muscular dystrophy, Spina Bifida and visual impairment,” she explained.

“Our trained staff works with our partner organizations to meet the needs of campers with a custom tailored camp experience. Each camp session the Ranch transforms from one pediatric specialty to another providing unique, customized, adapted programs.”

Go to whisperinghoperanch.org.

