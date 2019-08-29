Whitman: Scottsdale voters have opportunity to invest in Paiute Neighborhood Center

Scottsdale voters have a great opportunity this November to help our community, which includes our kids, families and neighbors .

Lynn Whitman

I am endorsing Questions 1, 2 and 3. As board president of Partners for Paiute and a graduate of Scottsdale High School, I know how important the infrastructure investments before voters will be for the Paiute Neighborhood Center .

The bonds will benefit the Paiute center and the Scottsdale families, kids and seniors who rely community programs and neighborhood services housed on our campus .

The Paiute Neighborhood Center is located near Osborn Road and 64th in southern Scottsdale. The center offers a wide range of important services to our Scottsdale neighbors.

Longtime residents might remember that Paiute used to be an elementary school, but then it closed in the early 1980s. What could have a been a blight in the southern part of the city turned into an opportunity. The city stepped in to re-purpose the campus and people have been helped there ever since . — Lynn Whitman of Partners for Paiute

Head Start and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale have programs at Paiute that are very important for kids and families in the surrounding neighborhoods .

There are also other great agencies based at Paiute doing work for neighbors and families in need.

Eve’s Place Domestic Abuse Support helps individuals, including teens dealing with abusive toxic situations. Families can also get emergency food boxes, affordable medical care referrals and housing assistance at Paiute. Parents can get assistance and information on nutritional programs, preschools and children’s car seats .

The Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services’ Handlebar Helpers offers a training program for bicycle repairs and then recirculates the “like-new” bicycles back to the community. The Scottsdale Bar Association offers free legal advice to lower income residents .

Each of these agencies has space at Paiute, but the buildings are now deteriorating .

Improved facilities are critical for the Paiute community in order to help our neighbors and kids, or just provide some assistance. Our neighborhood has a rich history and the Paiute Neighborhood Center is a central part of that .

Scottsdale voters have not approved a major bond program since 2000. Our city has some pressing and overdue infrastructure needs and repairs. Questions 1, 2 and 3 will address those including repairing the dams, leaking lakes and flood control infrastructure at Vista del Camino Park at the southern end of Indian Bend Wash . — Lynn Whitman of Partners for Paiute

The bonds will also expand the Granite Reef and Via Linda senior centers bringing much in-demand adult day care service to former .

Questions 1, 2 and 3 are also more than just brick-and-mortar investments and repairs. The improvements at the Paiute Neighborhood Center in the bonds will help the families and kids who rely on our center and community.

Editor’s note: Ms. Whitman is board president of Partners for Paiute