Winery Residences rezoning gains Scottsdale City Council endorsement

A view of a sign signifying Old Town Scottsdale in the heart of the community. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A new development plan for a multifamily residential facility offering one-bed units has been approved for the Old Town Scottsdale area.

On Sept. 17, the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a request for a zoning district map amendment for a mixed-use project on a .37-acre site, and a resolution declaring “Winery Residences of Scottsdale Development Plan” as a public record.

The City Council meeting was held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The applicant’s request is to rezone the subject site, at 6951 and 6961 E. 1st St., to allow for a new mixed-use development, consisting of a new boutique market and 31 one-bedroom, multifamily residential units on three levels with sub-grade and surface parking.

The property is owned by Fassco Investments, LLC.

According to a city staff report, the applicant proposes to redevelop a site consisting of two lots occupied by single-story office buildings. The proposal calls for a single, four-story building; the market is proposed to be on the ground floor to serve residents and the surrounding neighborhood.

All resident parking would be provided sub-grade in a garage, with some surface parking provided off the alley for guests, the staff report states.

In addition, a rooftop amenity area is proposed that includes private decks for top floor units.

The building height is proposed to be 51 feet; the building height allowed is 66 feet.

The Winery Residences case was slated to be on the June 26 Planning Commission consent agenda; however, the applicant requested a continuance to address concerns expressed regarding additional resident/guest parking.

The request for continuance was approved, and the applicant tweaked the design of the garage floor plan and the site plan to provide a total of seven additional spaces, including five tandem spaces where two spaces are “stacked” one behind the other.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.