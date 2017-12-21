Winter Break: Desert Stages Theatre holds youth camps

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre has announced acting camps for children ages four to 12 Dec. 26-29, and Jan. 2-5 at their new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

DST’s acting camps offer young actors a hands-on-theatrical experience in a non-competitive and engaging environment, according to a press release.

Each session covers all aspects of a musical production including auditions, staging and choreography. A typical day includes voice, dance and acting instruction, in addition to games and arts and crafts.

Each theatrical camp concludes with a free performance for family and friends.

Winter break camps are priced at $200 per camper. A special discount applies for “Friends of Desert Stages” members.

To register for winter break acting camps, visit DesertStages.org/Theatrical-Camps or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586.

