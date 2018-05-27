Wireless communication continues to be concealed in fake palm trees

Renewal of a residential community conditional use permit for an existing wireless communication facility — concealed within an artificial palm tree — has been approved by Scottsdale City Council.

The item was approved on consent by the city council on Tuesday, May 22 at 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Conditional Use Permits are valid for five years from the date of city council approval.

Initially approved by city council on February of 2017, it was extended for an additional five years on Jan. 22, 2013.

An existing Type 4 alternative concealment wireless communication facility — also known as a WCF — has been embedded at the southwest corner of east Shea Boulevard and north 100th Street within the Scottsdale Ranch neighborhood.

Crown Castle, the owner of this WCF, is requesting approval of the permit to allow the use to continue as no modifications are being proposed to the facility at this time, a city staff report stated.

“Changes in wireless technology have not eliminated the need for wireless communication facilities,” the city staff report stated. “In recent years, there has been an increase in the amount of needed wireless communication facilities to handle the capacity and bandwidth needs of the wireless carriers.”

Northeast Valley News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.