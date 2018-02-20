Women business owners invited to Scottsdale meeting

The Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners invites business owners to the group’s March 14 meeting.
Jane M. Powers, speaker, coach and sales expert, will present to the NAWBO group on how to captivate and convert more clients, and position yourself as the “go-to-expert.”
“Attendees at this meeting will learn the most impactful sales openers and how to get the maximum response,” Julie S. Cook, NAWBO Phoenix president and business owner, said in a prepared statement. “Whether you have a new or established business, our organization provides great resources and opportunities for connections to help you grow.”
The March 14 NAWBO luncheon meeting begsin with networking at 11 a.m., and will be held at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive in Scottsdale.
Tickets are $43 for members, and $53 for guests. Reservations an be made online at www.nawbo.org/Phoenix.
NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers.
For more information about the Phoenix Metro Chapter, established in 1985, visit www.nawbo.org/Phoenix.
