Women in Leadership Sept. 21 luncheon features state treasurer Klein

The Women in Leadership luncheon — featuringArizona Treasurer Eileen I. Klein — will be held on Friday, Sept. 21.

According to a press release, the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce rescheduled the event from its original date at the end of August out of respect for the late Senator John McCain’s memorial services held during that time.

The educational luncheon is slated from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort, 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. Those who previously registered for the event are automatically transferred to the rescheduled date, the release noted.

Ms. Klein, the 34th treasurer of Arizona, will share insights about her public service career, her career growth and the importance of women as public servants and community leaders, detailed the release about her more than 20 years of “strategic fiscal and executive management experience” in the public and private sector.

She is the state’s chief banking and investment officer who safeguards approximately $14 billion in assets and manages Arizona’s $40 billion state budget and related payments to state agencies including local governments, public schools and other entities.

In addition to being a member of the State Land Selection Board, the Alaska native with a master of public administration from Arizona State University, serves as the chair of Arizona’s State Board of Investment and State Loan Commission.

The cost for chamber members to attend the luncheon event is $75 and non-members is $90. There is an additional $5 charge for registrations at the door. Refunds will not be processed after 4 p.m., Sept. 13, the release said.

Contact: Brittany Bolton at 480-355-2715 or ballen@scottsdalechamber.com.

