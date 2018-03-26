Women’s networking event set for April 5 at W Scottsdale

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club will host the fourth annual Cocktails & Connections networking mixer 6-8 p.m. April 5 at the W Scottsdale.
The event will feature cocktails, desserts, raffle items from donors like Kendra Scott and networking with like-minded, professional women, according to a press release.
The evening will close with a panel of professional guest speakers covering an array of topics relating to personal challenges and success stories from their own careers. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to exchange with new connections and to enter drawings for raffle items.
Learn more about the event and RSVP here.
Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club is a philanthropic, community service and social organization for professional, business-oriented women ages 21–39. For more information about Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club and upcoming events, please visit www.vos2030.com.
