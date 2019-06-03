Wrong-way freeway driver arrested by Scottsdale police

Sheila Wynice McReynolds was arrested by Scottsdale Police Department officers on June 3. (Photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

Sheila Wynice McReynolds, 52, has been arrested on aggravated driving under the influence charges after being stopped for driving the wrong way on the Loop 101, Scottsdale Police Department officials say.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on June 3, Scottsdale police officers, as well as officers from the Phoenix Police Department and Department of Public Safety, responded to reports of a driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 near 56th Street.

Officers from all three agencies worked to warn on-coming traffic, limit freeway access as well as stop the vehicle, police say.

A Phoenix PD unit stopped the vehicle at roughly Hayden Road and the Loop 101, officials say, where Scottsdale Police Department officials conducted a DUI investigation.

Based on that investigation, McReynolds was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated DUI. She was later released pending felony charging, officials said.

