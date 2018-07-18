Yes for Scottsdale Streets launches to support infrastructure ballot measure

A political action committee coined, “Yes for Scottsdale Streets” has been formed to support the anticipated ballot question scheduled for the Nov. 6 Scottsdale election.

The ballot measure asks residents to approve an increase in the city’s transportation sales tax by .10 percent for a period of 10 years to fund transportation projects to improve streets throughout the city, according to a press release.

The tax is an increase of one penny on every $10 purchase and can only be used for transportation projects, Yes for Scottsdale Streets officials contend.

Chairman for the committee is Scottsdale Vice Mayor Guy Phillips, and Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp is the treasurer.

Monies collected from the temporary tax will be used to fund 22 street improvement projects that are eligible for matching funds through the Maricopa Association of Governments Arterial Life Cycle Program, the release states.

These matching funds total approximately $170 million of countywide sales tax dollars that have been contributed by Scottsdale taxpayers. If the city does not obtain its share of the match, about $71 million, then the county matching funds would be made available to other communities beginning in 2020, officials say.

Even with the sales tax increase, Scottsdale’s tax rate, if approved at .0175 percent, would remain the third lowest among the eight largest Valley cities.

The mayor and all six council members support the tax increase. Other groups that have agreed to lend support are:

The Scottsdale Charros

The International Association of Firefighters; and

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the ballot question is available at YesforScottsdaleStreets.com.

