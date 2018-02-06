Young boy dies from injury sustained at Scottsdale fire station

A young boy less than two years old has died after being injured at a Scottsdale fire station, according to city officials.
The tragedy occurred at Scottsdale Fire Station 601, 1901 N. Miller Road, while the young child was visiting with station with family, Communications and Public Affairs Director Kelly Corsette said in a Feb. 6 press release.
The boy was injured by the apparatus bay doors at the station, Mr. Corsette said.
“The child, less than two years old and a relative of a Scottsdale fire fighter on duty at the station, received immediate attention by paramedics,” Mr. Corsette stated. “He was rushed to the trauma center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he subsequently was pronounced deceased.”
The Scottsdale Fire Department family is deeply saddened by this accident, Mr. Corsette said.
“We are doing all we can to support and care for the fire fighters and family members at the station when the accident occurred, and we ask the community’s thoughts and prayers for this child and his family,” he said.
The city of Scottsdale is investigating the incident, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.