Young man found dead at Scottsdale, McDowell in potential hit and run

The Scottsdale Police Department said Landry Forkiner, 24, was discovered dead in the roadway at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and McDowell Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 21.

Police say it was apparent Mr. Forkiner had been struck by a car and it is being investigated as a fatal hit and run collision, according to a police report.

The police department said it is asking that anyone who may have seen anything related to this incident to please call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Check back later for updates as they become available.

