Zamora identified as Scottsdale, Phoenix pursuit suspect

Scottsdale Police Department has identified the suspect in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting, pursuit and traffic collision as 26-year-old Joseph Rudolph Zamora.

Police officials say a routine traffic stop late Sunday, July 29, resulted in an officer-involved shooting, vehicle pursuit and violent traffic collision in Phoenix.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. a Scottsdale Police Department officer made a traffic stop at Cactus Road and 74th Street. Immediately upon contact the male driver allegedly exhibited erratic behavior and failed to follow the officer’s instructions, police officials say.

As the officer attempted to restrain the subject reportedly began to speed away from the stop, dragging the officer as he attempted to get back to his feet, according to Scottsdale police officials.

The officer drew his service weapon and fired at the driver. According to SPD Public Information Officer Kevin Watts, the officer is an 11-year veteran of the Scottsdale Police Department, and was responding to a deadly threat.

The vehicle narrowly missed the officer as it fled east on Cactus Road, police said.

Responding Scottsdale officers located the car and a pursuit ensued, but was quickly terminated due to the suspect’s extremely dangerous driving behavior, according to police. The suspect was apprehended after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 32nd Street and Broadway in Phoenix.

Zamora was released from an area hospital on Tuesday, July 31, and taken in to custody. He is being held on numerous felony charges to include aggravated assault on a police officer, felony flight and endangerment.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.