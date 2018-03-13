Zurich Chamber Orchestra slates Scottsdale concert

The Zürich Chamber Orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s famous cycle of violin concertos, The Four Seasons, at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 24, in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
There will also be a recent score rendition, Vivaldi Recomposed, a rewrite of The Four Seasons by German-born British composer Max Richter (1966 – ) during the Classic meets contemporary concert.
The Zürich Chamber Orchestra music director Daniel Hope will serve as violin soloist for both pieces, according to a press release, adding that the South African-born, London-raised 44-year-old violinist and conductor is a professor of violin at London’s Royal Academy of Music.
Composer Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, first published in 1725, is one of classical music’s “most beloved and widely performed and recorded works,” capturing the feelings and events of each season spring, summer, autumn and winter in four separate-but-connected concertos for violin and orchestra.
Vivaldi Recomposed, written in 2012, is Composer Richter’s way of bringing the music in to the 21st century, with postmodern elements substituting for the original’s baroque features. A brief work by Swiss composer Fabian Müller, “Winter,” is also on the program.
The Zürich Chamber Orchestra, based in the Swiss city of its name, was founded in 1945 by conductor Edmond de Stoutz. During the decades, the Zürich Chamber Orchestra made a name for itself both in its homeland and on tour throughout the world, recording numerous labels, including Omega, Novalis, Claves, Teldec, CPO and Sony.
Tickets are $79 (Matinee $71) / $59 / $39. Patrons 29 and under get 50 percent off. The signature sponsor is Alexis Megeath.
Call 480-499-8587 for more information. Go to: www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org
