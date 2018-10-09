Alexander: Prop. 420 gains support across the Scottsdale political spectrum

Proposition 420 is supported by the majority of Scottsdale voters, across the political spectrum.

A majority of our City Council supports 420. Kathy Littlefield and Guy Phillips have always endorsed the citizens’ right to vote on development in the Preserve.

We were grateful to receive the additional support of Mayor Lane and Councilwoman Klapp, in response to the voices of 37,608 Scottsdale voters who signed our ballot initiative. Lane, Klapp, Littlefield and Phillips understand better than anyone the extremely narrow, specific impact of Prop. 420.

It simply closes a loophole and keeps development decisions in the Preserve in the hands of the voters. When opponents spread false rumors that every decision citywide will require a Charter change and public vote, they are impeaching the very elected officials they claim should be making the decisions. DOH!

Our opponents fail to realize our council majority is representing the citizens.

Prop 420. has also been endorsed and supported by Scottsdale’s foundational political groups. We have the endorsements of the Legislative District 23 Democrats, representing south, central and north Scottsdale. We’ve also been endorsed by the LD 24 Democrats representing southwest Scottsdale.

We’ve been endorsed by the Tea Party of Scottsdale, along with the Sierra Club and Stand Indivisible Arizona. These groups couldn’t be further apart on the political spectrum, yet both believe in a citizen vote and low taxes. We’ve been warmly received by the LD 23 Republicans. While they do not endorse, many of the Republican precinct captains are carrying our literature. Candidates David Alger (R, House LD24) and Vicki Alger (R, Senate LD 24) are also carrying our door hangers as they go door-to-door. And, we have the endorsement of the Coalition of Greater Scottsdale PC, the oldest grassroots group in the city.

I’ve presented on consecutive nights to Republicans and Democrats, and they all show Prop. 420 love. Our message is so simple: Yes to 420 keeps the Preserve in the hands of the citizens, as originally intended. No cedes control to the politicians.

At meeting after meeting, people tell me how thrilled they are to find unity around Prop. 420 with their political counterparts. When we shared the endorsement from the LD 23 Democrats, it received an outpouring of positive responses from our friends on the right.

When we shared the endorsement from the Tea Party, the reaction from the left was equally supportive. We just posted pictures of our attendance at a Progressive picnic at Chaparral Park, and there was not a single partisan crack from folks on either side of the aisle. That unity is unheard of on social media.

The sense of joy and relief is palpable with people who speak with me — that in our fractured political system, we can all agree about protecting our Preserve. I’ve made countless new friends where we disagree about much, but find civil dialog around our shared vision of citizen votes, preservation, and minimal taxes. Most of the incivility in this campaign comes from a small group of politicians and developers seeking to profit off the people of Scottsdale.

I am heartened that our political support comes from such discerning, engaged citizens. The Republicans, Democrats, Tea Party, Sierra Club and Coalition of Greater Scottsdale PC are organized for the purpose of influencing politics through candidates and legislation. They read, they study, they debate constantly, and they’ve seen proposition after proposition over the years.

These sagacious, active politicos realize how small a change Prop. 420 makes, and how it simply codifies what has been 15 years of precedent that citizens make decisions about the Preserve. Our community sees through the misinformation and catastrophic predictions from a few in the development community attempting to confuse voters.

If you look at our campaign you see countless pictures of people from south to north Scottsdale, of every size, shape, color and demographic. We’ve distributed 1,000 yard signs, 3,000 car magnets, 10,000 door hangers, and 15,000 business cards. These items have been handed out one voter at a time. That is impossible without enjoying broad and vast support.

You won’t find bombastic talk or visions of apocalypse like the small, well-financed developers trying to commercialize the Preserve.

You’ll find specifics, calm logic, and most importantly — no financial conflicts of interest.

Editor’s note: Mr. Alexander is a Scottsdale resident and co-founder of NoDDC