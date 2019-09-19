Alexander: Yes on Scottsdale’s ballot initiatives benefit a vast community

I am voting yes for Questions 1, 2 and 3.

I am so pleased with the inclusive process that led to the final list of projects.

Jason Alexander

Citizen activism in the 2018 election earned…demanded…required our collective buy-in to the project list.

Kathy Littlefield and council provided leadership and steerage for the outpouring of feedback. City staff engaged in extensive outreach. Citizens had a seat at the table and their opinions shaped the proposal.

The projects provide so much to the residents, and also help the business and tourism communities.

Yes on 1, 2 and 3 is a well-crafted compromise that benefits the diverse interests in Scottsdale. While not every project is perfect for every person, most of them please most of the people.

That’s a really good place for us to be as a diverse community. Compromise. A healthy synergy of Scottsdale together. I’m thankful to be a small part of those compromises and activism.

Last year citizens stopped the DDC, and this year citizens will help pass the first significant bond in 20 years.

Taxes will be affected. We shouldn’t kid ourselves otherwise. I am not opposed to taxes that are high-value, with clear benefits to our community. Eyes wide open. I know the citizen-led Bond Oversight Commission will watch over the expenditures, and ensure they are spent efficiently.

I know the reporters at the Republic, Independent and Progress will all review and ask the community for input. Along with social channels like mine. I hope all my neighbors will be woken, and pay attention, and vote.

Other taxes in Scottsdale will concurrently expire while we pay our new debt. Spending for this bond will be spread out over years. Each Scottsdale voter should take a hard look at our city’s numbers, and your goals for our city. I see it as an investment in our quality of life. I respect if you see it differently.

Please read, research, discuss and vote!

I share with many people a deep frustration with how City Council is growing Scottsdale — too tall, too dense, too transient. These are the reasons I’m speaking up in Scottsdale’s politics. But Questions 1, 2 & 3 are a separate decision. Whatever growth brings us, the residents will want to have our parks, public safety and infrastructure.

The citizens helped craft this list of investments. If you want to support Scottsdale, like I do, get involved in the 2020 election. Roll that energy up and throw it behind resident-first candidates who want slow growth.

One engaged resident is worth hundreds of votes. Four of the seven City Council positions are up for election in 2020. With your help, Scottsdale can change next year. This year, I will vote yes for Questions 1, 2 and 3.

I am also voting yes for the SUSD override.

This yes decision was surprisingly complex for me. It called a lot into question. I am a charter school parent. And like many charter parents I give to my charter’s teachers fund and buildings fund. Haven’t I done enough?

Each of my daughters went to SUSD schools for five years. SUSD was great for them, and the decision to change schools continues to be difficult for all of us, and all our friends at both district and charter schools.

But, we chose Spanish, and uniforms, and a different math curriculum. At a charter school a mile from our house. These were great choices for our family, and nothing has changed in the years since we switched.

I am still voting yes on the SUSD override.

My charter has a narrow mission, which is a great choice for us. But our community needs schools to perform other broad missions. SUSD offers services for 23,000 children across 30 miles and income levels.

SPED and Title 1, busing, meal services that help every kid get a good day and a good education. SUSD offers a big-school experience, with broader opportunities for study, extra-curricular and athletics.

I am thankful for choices and for our district schools. Scottsdale has so much to offer all our kids, if top-notch school choices work together.

SUSD has had eight years of awful superintendents, that have lost enrollment and wasted taxpayer dollars. They have had some failed board members. Three of five seats on the SUSD Board are up in 2020. Vote!

Thank you for reading. Be engaged in Scottsdale.

Editor’s Note: Jason Alexander is the director of NoDDC, and a City Council candidate for 2020.